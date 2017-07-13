Man gets last wish to ride a horse

Great Falls - For one Great Falls man, it's been his dream for years now to get back on a saddle and ride a horse.

Wade Harding can't remember the last time he rode a horse.

"It's been a long time," said Harding.

On Thursday, Harding is back in the saddle.

In fact, for several years now, it's also been one of his last wishes to find..

"A good horse to ride, well, why not, I didn't want to die lying down," said Harding.

Harding is a resident at the Cambridge Court Assisted Living Center in Great Falls, and Thursday's horse riding event is part of Cambridge's Second Wind Dream Program.

"And he just wished he could be on a horse one more time before he died. So we got with the people we needed to get with and made it happen," said Dena Schoolcraft, Executive Director of Cambridge.

"And I am blessed enough to have horses who are able to do that and that are calm and sound minded," said Angielynn, who owns Grace the horse.

On Thursday, Harding found exactly what he was looking for in Grace the horse. Harding says he's just grateful he didn't have to break Grace in.

"No, at my age, and I break a horse, I don't think so," said Harding.

We asked Harding if he was scared to be back in the saddle. his answer...

"No, hell no," said Harding.

His confidence might come from his past experience handling horses.

"I was working ranches, out in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, oh yeah," said Harding.

As for his experience Thursday? Harding says he's happy..and if has the chance to ride again, he won't hesitate to say yes.