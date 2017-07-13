Estate Planning Basics Q & A with YWCA

Get your tough questions answered at the upcoming Estate Planning seminar, hosted by YWCA.

Organizer Randall Knowles says there is usually a lot of fear and misconceptions surrounding estate planning, but that's what the experts are there for. Knowles has been doing this for over 20 years, and says time and time again, folks rely on secondhand information from neighbors or friends. Knowles encourages those with questions to attend, and simply ask. His job is to answer.

The class will take place on Tuesday, July 18th from 7:00-9:00 P.M. It will be at the YWCA in Great Falls, located at 220 2nd Street North.

Organizers do ask for people to register ahead of time. To do that, you can call (406) 452-1315. The class itself is free and open to the public, although organizers are asking for a $10 donation.