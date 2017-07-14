Lewistown Rolling out New Skate Park

Big Spring Skate Park is still under construction, but 'Make It Happen Montana' Co-Founder Jason Stephens says the park is set to open next week. The Grand Opening is set for August 12th.

Stephens says the aim of the new park was to allow kids to use their creativity. Also, to keep them involved in something, if they weren't a part of conventional activities like team sports.

He says it's good to have a skate park anywhere, and the park will be one of a kind in Montana. They're also working to make the park visually pleasing around the skating areas for everyone in the community to enjoy.



