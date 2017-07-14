New Autism School Opening This Fall

Great Falls - In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state, but before it can open its doors, organizers are asking for the community's help to get the school up and running.

The non-profit academy is called Sense-Ability School for Autism. It's located in an old church building at 1220 17th St. S. Board Members are getting the building cleaned and cleared to make room for the students.They're also in the middle of a hug* fundraising effort, to raise $200k to cover first year costs. The enrollment goal is *four students in grades K-8.

"Our goal is to have them one to three years and get them to where they're more flexible and able to adapt to the public school setting so that especially when it's time for high school, they'll be able to go into the high school," Sharon Altschwager, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and Vice President of the Board of Directors.

Board Members will be holding a rummage sale next weekend, July 22-23 to help raise money for their school. It will be held from 8-2 p.m. Both days at the school, 1220 17th St. S. They are also looking for volunteers right now to help get the school up and running, including people to help paint, clean and more. If you're interested in helping go to their Facebook page here. You can also donate via gofundme here.

