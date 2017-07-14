New Autism School Opening This Fall

Great Falls - In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state, but before it can open its doors, organizers are asking for the community's help to get the school up and running.
The non-profit academy is called Sense-Ability School for Autism. It's located in an old church building at 1220 17th St. S. Board Members are getting the building cleaned and cleared to make room for the students.They're also in the middle of a hug* fundraising effort, to raise $200k to cover first year costs. The enrollment goal is *four students in grades K-8.
"Our goal is to have them one to three years and get them to where they're more flexible and able to adapt to the public school setting so that especially when it's time for high school, they'll be able to go into the high school," Sharon Altschwager, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and Vice President of the Board of Directors.
Board Members will be holding a rummage sale next weekend, July 22-23 to help raise money for their school. It will be held from 8-2 p.m. Both days at the school, 1220 17th St. S. They are also looking for volunteers right now to help get the school up and running, including people to help paint, clean and more. If you're interested in helping go to their Facebook page here. You can also donate via gofundme here.
The University of Providence (formerly the University of Great Falls) officially unveiled its new logo, colors, and athletic logo in a ceremony led by University of Providence President Anthony Aretz.
New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
For the first time Jo Ann LaPlant spoke out about her late husband Shane LaPlant's tragic death. "He was stabbed at least 17 times in the back and on his head. He had defensive wounds on his hand I was there when he passed away and I prayed with my husband," said LaPlant.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
