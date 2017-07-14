Hope the horse still in need of life saving surgery - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hope the horse still in need of life saving surgery

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - On Friday, there is an update on a story that KFBB first reported on back in April.about a horse who is in desperate need of life saving surgery.

Hope is a horse with a badly twisted leg as the result of inbreeding. She was one of 50 plus horses rescued from what livestock inspectors called the worst case of hoarding they had ever seen in Chouteau County. 

A horseowner  rescued her and has cared for her around the clock, but if hope doesn't have her surgery soon, the only humane option..is to put her down. However, Angielynn, Hope's owner, is doing everything in her power to save her. First, in order to receive the care she so desperately needs, Hope has had to get used to human touch. However, she's come a long way since her rescue, but there was a setback recently. Since one of Hope's front legs is bent and twisted, she puts her weight on her good front leg..in order to compensate for the bad one. Angielynn says this caused Hope a great deal of pain, because it blew out and injured her good front leg.

"She was down, she wasn't able to get up. I took a lot of advice from the vet, medications and stuff and daily care every two hours. now, she's back up on all four, recovered from that ordeal, but that's why it's so imperative, because the longer that her bad leg, that that's not corrected, the more she's going to blow out her good leg," said Angielynn.  

The good news is that a vet in Washington state has agreed to operate on Hope's leg.. Angielynn says the operation will cost $6,000. Now, Angielynn is selling t-shirts, bracelets..and even raffles for riding lessons in order to raise the funds for the surgery.

You can also help by donating to the  "Saving Hope the Horse" account at any wells Fargo branch in the U.S. There is also a PayPal account set up in Hope's name. If you'd like to donate there or if you have more questions, contact Angielynn on Facebook here. You can also e-mail Angielynn at belladearescuefoundation@gmail.com.

