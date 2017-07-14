Attorney General Tim Fox Pushes For New FCC Rules To Fight Robo-calls

We've all dealt with them at some point. A number we don't recognize calls our phone and when we answer, a robot is on the other line. Now there's a move to take care of these annoyances. In a letter sent to the federal communications commission last week, a group of 29 attorney generals, including Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, urged the federal government to give more power to telephone providers. This power will allow them to block illegal robo-calls. The FCC has asked the public to comment on rules that would allow providers to block several types of “spoofed” calls. They are the calls that appear to be coming from one number but are actually coming from another. Scammers use this technique to trick people into believing the calls are real. Last year, the Montana Department of Justice received more than twenty-eight hundred reports of telephone scams. But it's not just in the treasure state, it's happening all over the country. However, with the FCC’s new rules, we could be seeing those numbers drop.

"So, if service providers can crack down on the use of fake numbers, people who are trying to scam others will have to start using real numbers. Numbers assigned to them.” Eric Sell, the Communications Director for the Montana Department of Justice says. “So, we're hoping it will really have a significant effect on cutting down on these types of calls."

The public comment stage has ended but now the FCC has until July 31-st to respond to those comments.