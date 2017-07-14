Hunting Roster Deadline July 15th - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hunting Roster Deadline July 15th

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

A reminder for hunters, the sign-up period for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks hunting roster will close tomorrow. The rosters are randomized at the end of the sign up period. Those who are interested can select deer, elk, and antelope and then select one available hunting district per species. FWP encourages hunters to choose districts they are familiar with and can get to quickly if the opportunity for a hunt becomes available.

