Capital High Teaches Young Campers "The Bruin Way"

Capital boys basketball hosted their annual Westside basketball camp earlier this week.

Bruins boys head coach Guy Almquist says 2017 marks the camp's 20th anniversary. Coach Almquist says his favorite part of the camp is learning the kids - as he memorizes the first and last name of all 130 campers by the end of the week. Coach is also excited for the opportunity to teach young campers the "Bruin Way," helping them understand that getting better as a player helps their team improve as well.

"You know, the Bruin Way is playing with an effort that we'd be proud of and an intensity and playing together and in everything we do here we try and teach them and make sure they understand it's a team game but the better we are individually the better your group will be," said Bruins boys basketball head coach Guy Almquist.

"I just think it's a lot of fun just to be with all the kids. I think it just fun because we don't get to interact with them a lot and I just like to see kids have fun and I like to try to help them get better," said Bruins senior point guard Matt McGinley.