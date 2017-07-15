East Helena Valley Rodeo - NRA Night #1

Night one of the 54th annual East Helena Valley Rodeo featuring the Northern Rodeo Association was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night for breast cancer awareness.

Here are the official results.

Bareback Riding

1) Cavan Wrzesinski, Boulder - 77

2) Tucker Zingg, Glendive - 73

3) Trevar McAllister, Ronan - 72

Steer Wrestling

1) Ty Everson, East Helena - 10.0

2) No Other Qualifying Times

Ladies Breakaway Roping

1) Shawnee Sherwood, Grace - 2.5

2) Paige Moore, Rosebud - 3.6

3) Jade Benson, Molt - 4.8

Junior Breakaway Roping

1) Teagan Arnold, Conrad - 5.6

2) No Other Qualifying Times

Saddle Bronc Riding

1) Dakota Munns, St. Anthony - 68

2) Tyler Friend, Driggs - 56

Ladies Barrel Racing

1) Tara Stimpsen, Lodge Grass - 17.95

2) Paige Moore, Rosebud - 18.20

3) Stephanie Bartmess, Helena - 18.22

4) Taylour Russell, Conrad - 18.4

Junior Barrel Racing

1) Trinity Bushnell, Helena - 18.46

2) Madison Warfield, East Helena - 18.54

3) Paige Palin, Corvallis - 18.68

Team Roping

1) Trey Blackmore & Steve Sherwood, Grace - 5.0

2) Zane Holdbrook & Jody Wacker, Melstone - 6.5

3) Will & Jake Griffel, Columbus - 6.9

Tie Down Roping

1) Hank Hollenbeck, Molt - 11.5

2) Zane Holdbrook, Roberts - 12.4

3) Jody Wacker, Melstone - 22

Bull Riding

1) Casey Fredericks, Busby - 85

2) Tucker Zingg, Glendive - 82

3) No Other Qualifying Rides