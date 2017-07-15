East Helena Valley Rodeo Parade Was A Success

Hundreds of families lined the sidewalks of East Main Street in Helena this afternoon for the East Helena Valley Rodeo Parade. The parade runs every year on the same day as the rodeo, hence the name.

A wide range of floats were shown in the parade with numerous kids on horses, dance teams, local business's and police vehicles and fire trucks. Organizers say the parade is a great way to bring the community together.

“It brings the local area together, business's are also in the parade. It gives people a chance to show what they do in the community and have fun doing it” says Parade Coordinator Tabatha Resibeck.

Floats were also judged on a number of criteria and a winner will be chosen at a later date. Organizers say this year's parade had one of the largest turn outs and they plan to continue to grow this parade for years to come to continue to support local business and the rodeo.