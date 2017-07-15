Great Falls Archery Club Puts on Annual Summer Shoot

On July 15th and 16th, the Great Falls Archery Club hosted the 39th annual Kings Hill Archery Shoot where more 130 participants gathered to hit some targets

People of all ages came to Harley Park to participate in a number of different competition and skill events. Over a two-day span archers went through two courses and shot at 50 total targets.

Some people used the Kings Hill Shoot as a way to have fun and spend time with their families. Other members went through the courses with the intent of trying new techniques and honing their hunting skills.

"This should teach you what you can and cannot do during hunting," said club secretary Scott Powers. "The shots are life shooting positions so if at 50 yards you shoot bad, you know you can't make a 50 yard shot on a real animal."

Each event gives the archers a chance to shoot at something different and in a number of various settings and situations.

"We have targets ranging from frogs to alligators, dinosaurs, moose, stags, buffalo, so we have it all. Elk, and just different size targets so when you're out and about you can judge things," Powers adds. "Judging yardage is the biggest key here."

This is the last event that the club is putting on before hunting season starts in the fall.