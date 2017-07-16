Park Creek Fire Update - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Park Creek Fire Update

Multiple fires continue to burn today as Lewis and Clark county is stretched to their limits to try and fight these wildfires.

The park creek fire continues to burn upwards of 200 acres but is growing in size as officials say the steep terrain, large amounts of fuel, and the wind have all had an impact on fire fighters ability to contain this fire.

“The fire has been actively burning right now. There is quite a bit of wind that is reaching the fire and so that has created an increase in fire activity so it probably is more than 200 acres at this point but how much more I don't know” says Public Information Officer Kathy Bushnell

We were told that fire crews have been able to get heavy equipment up to the south side of the fire where most of the crews are concentrated to keep the fire from moving south towards Lincoln. There will be a community meeting today at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln community hall to talk about the fire and the tactics used to fight this fire.

