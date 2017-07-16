Electric City Water Park Wants More Lifeguards

The Electric City Water Park is in need of lifeguards as we are in full swing of the summer heat, and more and more people are starting to enjoy the hot days at the water park.

We were told the park has roughly 45 lifeguards at this time but they could always use a few more hands to help out. Especially as crowds are starting to increase as the days are hot and there seems to be no end in sight.

“We probably need 10, 15 more lifeguards, we have enough to open all four of our pools and do swim lessons, but we could use more” says manager Ellie Gillespie.

In order to become a lifeguard at Electric City Water Park you need to be at least 15 years old be first aid and c-p-r certified, and have a current lifeguard certification.

To apply to be a lifeguard, you can visit the parks and website department at www.greatfallsmt.co/recreation.