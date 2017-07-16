Pet of the Week: Ivy

Great Falls - This week, KFBB is featuring Ivy as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Ivy 14-year-old cat, and at first glance..she appears a little bit shy, but those who have spent some time with her say..she'll warm up to you pretty quickly.

"She's just very lovey dovey. She'd prefer to sit on your lap. She's very quiet. She just likes to be held a lot," said Summer Stiefel, Supervisor of the Kennel Techs.

Ivy would do best in a home that's also quiet where she can get all the love and attention that she needs.

If you're interested in adopting Ivy, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.