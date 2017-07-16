Capital Wrestling Camp Continues Growth

Capital High School hosted their 3rd annual Bruin wrestling camp for 1st through 9th graders mid-July.

Head coach Jeff Mahana says the numbers are growing each year, and the 2017 camp brought more than 25 kids.

He says they like to make wrestling fun at the camp, and extra gym time during the summer leads to greater success during winter competition - which makes the camp a great opportunity for his team to give back to the sport.

"Wrestling is one of the sports where there isn't a bench. Everybody gets to compete every single day. But even when you're winning and you're very successful wrestling's a grind and to be successful you have to put in the time," said Capital Bruins wrestling head coach Jeff Mahana.

"When I was little I always had high-schoolers come in and help us. It's something where you look up to somebody. Like I look up to a college kid, little kids look up to high-schoolers. So you come in, help them out, and it just really makes their day," said Bruins wrestling captain Travis Schulte.