Victim ID'd in fatal crash near Neihart

In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,

MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

Two people were killed in two separate crashes near Missoula on Sunday. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the first crash happened on Highway 12 near mile marker 27 just after 11:45 am. An eastbound vehicle carrying a single person crossed the center-line and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. A family of five was in the westbound car.

"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...

Multiple fires continue to burn today as Lewis and Clark county is stretched to their limits to try and fight these wildfires. The park creek fire continues to burn upwards of 200 acres but is growing in size as officials say the steep terrain, large amounts of fuel, and the wind have all had an impact on fire fighters ability to contain this fire. “The fire has been actively burning right now. There is quite a bit of wind that is reaching the fire and so that has created an...