Air Quality In Great Falls Moderate With Smoke Haze From Fires

Around 2:45 Monday afternoon, reports of a structure fire came in. Great Falls Fire and Rescue team along with Gore Hill and Black Eagle Fire departments responded to the north side of Hill 57. It was initially believed that a building and two vehicles might be engulfed, but our reporter on scene confirmed that an abandoned barn was the structure on fire. It is not sure what caused the flames, but the fire has been contained. Montana has been seeing a combination of fires most o...
In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - An eastern Montana woman has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to repay $246,000 for stealing from two nonprofits that received federal funding.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
