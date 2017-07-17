Air Quality In Great Falls Moderate With Smoke Haze From Fires

With the two separate fires burning, winds have pushed the smoke into our area, last night, thick smoke covered the skies and today we are left with a haze.

We went down to Gibson Park earlier today to talk with residents about the smoke.

A lot of people we spoke with noticed the smoke yesterday and the haze we see today. On a clear day you could see the mountains in the Lewis and Clark national forest, today, you cannot. Some people who have asthma, have a hard time even being outside on a day like today.

We spoke with numerous people all saying they have noticed a difference in the visibility and the air quality, and for people with asthma, it is hard for them to even be outside.

“Oh it’s really bad for him. He can't breathe very well when he gets in the smoke so he avoids it as much as he can, but he is a crop insurance adjuster so he is out in the weather most of the time” says Eunice Krebs.

“It was like driving through a campfire, it was crazy we had to stop and take some pictures. It was a beautiful sunset but you know when you get a sunset like that there is a crazy fire somewhere” says Laura Lantz.

Now the Montana department of environmental quality said the air quality in Great Falls is moderate but could change for the better or worse depending on wind conditions change throughout the day.