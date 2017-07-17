Go Green at the Children's Museum



The Children's Museum of Montana takes the future of the planet into their own hands and will teach the children of Great Falls to "Go Green."

All week long, the go green camp will teach children how to use things more than once. Maybe make it into a homemade spin top with an old CD and dried out marker. Or even make a bird house out of a milk jug. The idea is reduce, reuse, and recycle.

"A concept that kids pick up really easily we do tons of science tons of hands on activities and we use all recycled products so the kids are learning where things are coming from where they go we do soil testing we do really really fun way to teach kids to take care of our planet," said Sandie Edwards Executive Director.



They will also be learning about how to make and use a compost. The children will learn how to garden with their compost and planting different veggies they can harvest later in the fall. The event will continue all week, and anyone can sign up to attend. For more information click here.