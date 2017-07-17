Hill 57 fire breaks out

Shortly before three o'clock Monday afternoon, a county-wide fire aid call went out for a fire on hill 57, on the north side of Great Falls. We to confirmed with a resident that the structure was a old barn.

Fire crews from Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Malmstrom and even the Montana Air National Guard responded quickly. This is because of a mutual fire agreement which is upheld by all the fire departments in the county.

"I believe its been about two years now we have had a mutual aid agreement in place where there's a structured method where they give us a call when they need help and we can call them when we need help," said Shane Klippenes.

The area of the fire is very close to last year's Vinyard fire. Responders were able to surround the structure, to fight the blaze on all sides. And at least one propane tank in the structure exploded as a result of the heat from the fire.

There is no word on how the blaze began.