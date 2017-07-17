Tips To Keep You Safe While On The Water

With three recent deaths all involving water sports and two of those victims not wearing life jackets, we went to one local water sport expert to find out what you can do to keep yourself safe.

It seems like a no brainer right? Wear a life jacket. however when your paddling down the river and it is 100 degrees outside, that life jacket can get hot and sweaty, and some might take it off to cool themselves.

Life jackets are the most important thing you can wear when on the water, they range anywhere from 10 dollars all the way up to hundreds like the one I was wearing. But that expense can mean the difference between life and death.

So look at the different styles, if you're white water rafting get a white water jacket. If your canoeing or kayaking in nice calm waters like lakes you might want to get a nice comfortable jacket that is coast guard approved that has plenty of safety features for what you're planning to do” says Craig Madsen, Owner of Montana River Outfitters.

But there is more to water safety than just wearing a life jacket.

What are the conditions of the water? How cold is it? How high it is? Where the rapids are? Are there any rapids? How savvy am I as the person going out on the water? Is the river one I know about? Do I know enough to be doing what I am doing?” says Craig Madsen.

Atop of all these points to consider the biggest thing to take home from this

Even if you're a strong swimmer you should always wear a life jacket. I myself was a competitive swimmer for more than 10 years and I always wear one of these when I’m on the water.