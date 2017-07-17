20 percent of forms against proposed park district

An update on the proposed tax increase for a new "park district" in Great Falls. We reached out to City Manager Greg Doyon, he says as of Friday, July 14th, 20 percent of forms returned are against the tax.

If passed, the tax would be about $43 for a property valued at $100,000.

That money would go towards things like bathroom facilities, new pavement and possibly a new dog park. In our previous coverage, City Commissioner Tracy Houck said the department gets money from a variety of sources and most of the time, funding is limited.

Doyon says almost 5,000 forms have been processed, with 20% of those forms against the district. He says for this type of district, the threshold to trigger a vote is ten percent. With that threshold surpassed, this means the City Commission will now make the decision as to whether or not the district will be placed on a ballot. Moving forward, the rules become even more specific... per Montana Code Annotated, an election to create the district must be held on the same day as the regular school election day, which is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May.