United States Air Force Thunderbirds Return to Great Falls

Some American legends are in Great Falls this week. Today the United States Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in the Electric City and are now resting up for this weekend’s air show. The Thunderbirds are a group of pilots, who showcase the skill and precision of the United States Air Force. The group was most recently in the Royal Air Tattoo, an air show in England that showcased the pilots who are the best of the best around the world. After that wrapped up last weekend, the pilots flew thousands of miles straight to Montana from across the pond. But they don't mind spending all those miles in the sky, doing what they love.

"My favorite part about being a pilot is obviously flying that amazing F16 sitting behind me. But to really be a part of this team, the United States Air Force Thunderbird, is just an incredible opportunity.” Major Nick Krajick says. ”To meet with the public and try to inspire that next generation of airmen is really why it is that I want to be a Thunderbird."

The “Flight Over the Falls” air show is this weekend, July 22nd through the 23rd. The event is free and gates open at 9:30 but guests are encouraged to show up early.