United States Air Force Thunderbirds Return to Great Falls

Some American legends are in Great Falls this week. Today the United States Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in the Electric City and are now resting up for this weekend’s air show. The Thunderbirds are a group of pilots, who showcase the skill and precision of the United States Air Force. The group was most recently in the Royal Air Tattoo, an air show in England that showcased the pilots who are the best of the best around the world. After that wrapped up last weekend, the pilots flew thousands of miles straight to Montana from across the pond. But they don't mind spending all those miles in the sky, doing what they love.
"My favorite part about being a pilot is obviously flying that amazing F16 sitting behind me. But to really be a part of this team, the United States Air Force Thunderbird, is just an incredible opportunity.” Major Nick Krajick says. ”To meet with the public and try to inspire that next generation of airmen is really why it is that I want to be a Thunderbird."
The “Flight Over the Falls” air show is this weekend, July 22nd through the 23rd. The event is free and gates open at 9:30 but guests are encouraged to show up early.
Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
Credit: Great Falls Tribune
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
