Belt Hosts Summer Football Camp

With summer winding down, Belt football is taking the opportunity to get a head start on their season with their high school camp.

The camp gives chances for the team to come together before the season and work out some kinks - plus work on basic knowledge needed to play their best come game time.

The Huskies practice Monday through Wednesday to prepare for a jamboree with other district schools on Thursday. The team says they have lots of goals to accomplish this week.

"Getting everybody ready, getting everybody playing physical because it's hard after playing all these other sports to get everybody to start hitting, so we try to get ready to get physical and get to know the plays," said senior tight end/defensive end Troy Hennes.

"Just trying to get some stuff in. Getting our new guys used to the offense and trying to refresh our older guys memories, so just trying to get back at it and get going," added head football coach Jeff Graham.