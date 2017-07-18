List of Road Closures due to Park Creek Fire

The Park Creek fire has grown to more than 1600 acres, with multiple roads and trails being affected. The fire crews have closed down this list of roads to maintain the safety of the public.

These restrictions apply to the following roads on the Lincoln District, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest:

National Forest System Road (NFSR) 1800 (Sucker Creek Road) from the Forest Service boundary on the west (Township 15 North, Range 8 West, Section 32) to NFSR 330 (Copper Creek Road) on the east (Township 15 North, Range 8 West, Section 25); and

NFSR 607 (Park Creek Road) from the intersection of NFSR 4106 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 33) to the Forest Service boundary (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 36).

NFSR 607 D1 and D2 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the south to the end of the roads (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34).

NFSR 607 E1 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the north to the Forest Service boundary (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the south.

NFSR 607 F1 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 27) on the south to the end of the road (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 22).

NFSR 607 F2 from the intersection of NFSR 607 F1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the west to the end of the road (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 35).

NFSR 607 H1 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 27) on the south to the end of the road (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 22).

U-430 from the intersection of NFSR 607 H1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 35) on the north to NFSR 607 H1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 35) on the south.

U-431 from the intersection of NFSR 607 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the north to the NFSR 607 E1 (Township 15 North, Range 9 West, Section 34) on the south.

Violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, imprisonment for not more than 6 months, or both.

These restrictions are in support of the Park Creek Fire and will remain in effect until September 7, 2017 unless rescinded sooner.