Call to Artists! Submit Your Design for Christmas Stroll Button NOW!

It's never too early to start thinking Downtown Christmas Stroll! If you're an artist the Downtown Great Falls Association is looking for you to design this years Christmas Stroll Button. A copy of the guidelines is below in the press release they sent this morning!! Get drawing and GOOD LUCK!

Downtown Great Falls Association

34th Annual Christmas Stroll Button

Artwork Submission Request

Submission Deadline: August 16, 2017

THE PROJECT:

The Downtown Great Falls Association (DGFA) invites artists residing in Cascade County to submit their proposed artwork for the 34th Annual Christmas Stroll button. The judging this year will be done in the same format as last year. The artwork will be judged by people's choice in two different formats.

The Downtown Association will post all eligible submissions on the Downtown Facebook page, and record the number of positive reactions to each piece of art.

The Downtown Association will post images of the artwork in three physical locations downtown where the public may cast their vote. Each person can vote only once.

The image with the most combined votes from Facebook and live voting will be the 2017 Christmas Stroll Button artwork.

Due to the nature of this competition we are encouraging the art to be submitted with a proposed theme for the season. DGFA has the right to decline the theme, or create a variation of the proposed theme.

Rules for the artwork:

Original artwork must be matted and ready to be framed.

All artwork must be submitted in a round format, any other shape, such as a square or rectangle will be rejected.

Artwork can be any practical size as it will be duplicated onto round, 3 ½ inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3 inch buttons so that the outer 1/4 inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible (see diagram on page 2).

Your artwork may include “34th Annual Christmas Stroll 2017”, but it is not required, DGFA will superimpose that lettering onto your artwork.

Please ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and your signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button.

Artists may submit up to three design proposals.

The winning artist will be awarded a cash prize of $250 from DGFA. Buttons will be numbered and sold to community members interested in an opportunity to win the Christmas Stroll prizes. DGFA will print 750 buttons using the selected artwork, which will also prominently appear on the event poster distributed all over Great Falls. The original artwork will also be offered as a prize for the Christmas Stroll drawing and the lucky winner will become the owner of the original artwork. The image becomes the property of DGFA and may be used in future promotions.

ARTIST ELIGIBILITY:

The project is open to artists residing in Cascade County. All eligible applicants, regardless of race, sex, religion, nationality, origin or disability, will be considered. If you are unsure about eligibility, contact DGFA.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

Submissions must be received by 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 16th. Late and incomplete submissions will not be considered. Attach your contact information to the back of the artwork. Please deliver your original artwork to the Downtown Association office, 100 1st Ave N., Great Falls. The winning art and artist will be announced by October 3. All non-winning art can be picked up after Oct. 3.

INFORMATION/QUESTIONS:

Questions related to this proposal may be directed to: Downtown Great Falls Association (406) 453-6151

Email: info@downtowngreatfalls.net Subject: Stroll Button

DISCLOSURE:

The Downtown Great Falls Association reserves the right at any time to supplement, amend or otherwise modify this solicitation and to request additional or supplemental information or proposals from any or all participating artists. In addition, DGFA reserves the right to accept or reject, at any time prior to commissioning of a work, any or all proposals or any part thereof submitted in connection with this solicitation; to waive any defect or technicality; and to advertise for new proposals where the acceptance, rejection waiver, or advertisement would be in the best interest of DGFA. DGFA also reserves the right to negotiate unacceptable provisions incorporated within an otherwise acceptable proposal. A proposal which is incomplete, unclear, conditional or which contains irregularities of any kind, may be rejected without evaluation.

Failure to comply with proposal requirements described herein will constitute an invalid application.

STROLL BUTTON DIAGRAM

Downtown Great Falls Association

34th Annual Christmas Stroll Button

The illustration below (not to scale) shows how button construction worked for previous year's stroll button. Artwork will be duplicated onto round, 3 ½ inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3 inch buttons so that the outer 1/4 inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible (the red line in the diagram shows the visible face of the completed button.). Your artwork can be any practical size, but must be round in shape. Please ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and your signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button. Please be aware that if the imagery is not round it will not be accepted.