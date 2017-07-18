Reporter/weekend weather - Great Falls

Reporter/ Weekend Weather

Cowles Montana Media is looking for the right person to continue our news and weather dominance!

If you think you can be the weather face of our statewide newscast that services all of northwestern and central Montana, this may be the perfect job for you! This person will join our award-winning weather team and will be able to cover everything from summer thunderstorms and fire season to snowy forecasts for the winter slopes.

This position will be based in our Great Falls location.The successful candidate will be a journalist first, knowing how to engage our viewers with every word, map and graphic. They will also be trained on how to deliver the latest weather forecasts to our online and social media platforms for the weekends. We want someone who is not only comfortable with the challenge of forecasting widely varied Montana weather, but can also handle reporting duties .

Community involvement is also important to us. A degree in communications/broadcast journalism or related field required. Experience using the latest version of Baron Weather Services and a vast understanding of its capabilities would be a big plus. You must be a motivated self-starter who works well with others.

Please submit your resume, cover letter and online link to samples of your work to Deyja Charles, News Director, at deyja.charles@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.