WIN: Tickets to the fair

An update on the proposed tax increase for a new "park district" in Great Falls.
It’s that time of year again, when the smell of corn dogs and deep fried food fills the air.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The University of Providence (formerly the University of Great Falls) officially unveiled its new logo, colors, and athletic logo in a ceremony led by University of Providence President Anthony Aretz.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
