A Great Falls Man Charged With Intimidation

An update on the proposed tax increase for a new "park district" in Great Falls.
A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.
ATLANTA (AP) - Police near Atlanta say a notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn't after sparkly gems this time.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
