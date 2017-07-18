A Great Falls Man Charged With Intimidation

A Great Falls man is charged with intimidation after he sent threatening messages to his former employer and disabled employee

Kyle Rodriguez, sent homicidal messages via Facebook messenger to his former employer and a former coworker. One of the messages read “I wanted to kill them all in the most brutal way I could think but I walked away.” Other messages were far more brutal and descriptive in Rodriguez’s intent.

Rodriguez’s former employer says he was very scared and Rodriguez suffers from mental health issues and PTSD.

Rodriguez’s bond is set at $2,500 and he must wear a GPS tracker and stay 1500 feet away from his former employer and the other victims in this crime.