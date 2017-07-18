Allegations could cost sheriff his job

According to Kody Farkell, Pondera County Clerk and Recorder, incompetence is the main accusation Sheriff Suta is facing.

Allegations includes creating dating profiles while married and cited sex as a hobby, also abusing his power by protecting his children when they have committed offenses but Sheriff Suta says these allegations are simply not true.

As of now he is still acting sheriff of Pondera County and he says he will continue to serve and protect the community with integrity and honesty like he has always done. the county will hold a special election if they reach 530 signatures in 89 days.

There is no word when that election will happen.