Raise A Pint For LGBTQ Center Starts On Monday

The LGBTQ Center of Great Falls is teaming up with Mighty Mo for their raise a pint for the center fundraiser next week.

For every pint of beer sold, the center will receive one dollar. They’ll use the money raised to run the center, which is an "all are welcome" space for anyone in the community. But to keep that space, they need your help.

“We operate on a shoe string budget. We don't have any paid staff, it is all volunteers. We have volunteers who staff the center 5 days a week. So what we pay for is basically this office space internet and phone” says Board Member Susan Otey.

The money also helps fund the center's free confidential HIV testing, and AA support groups that are specifically geared to the l-g-b-t-q community. Every dollar helps the center keep its doors open to anyone who wants to stop by. Raise a pint is happening Monday at 5 pm at mighty mo.