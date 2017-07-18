New Helena Boys Basketball Coach Hosting Camp

New head coach Brandon Day and Helena High boys basketball are hosting their "Capital City Cage Camp" this week.

Coach Day is a Helena High class of 2000 alum and former Stevensville girls head coach. He spent the past four years as an assistant with the 2017 state champion Helena High Lady Bengals and took over the boys when John Hollow stepped down after six seasons.

"The main thing that we're going for as a Bengal is we want to be a classy program. We want to be well-respected within the community and to create respectful young men. First off. As far as the game goes, we want to get up and down, we want to play, we have some great athletes," said Bengals head coach Brandon Day.

"I think we're moving the ball a lot more, like, up and down the court. I think we're going faster there. And I think that's been a big difference in this year compared to previous years," said Bengals senior guard Caleb Ferguson.