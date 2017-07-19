City Commission approves budget, $1.09 net tax increase

There were a lot of numbers discussed Tuesday tonight as city commissioners unanimously approved the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. But there's one number you need to know about: $1.09. That's the net amount your property taxes are going to go up for a home valued at $100,000.

This increase will account for both inflation, as well as paying for increasing health insurance premiums for city employees.



Also discussed at the meeting was the failure to pay for additional firefighters and police officers. Both departments made requests for additional personnel, and both were denied with the exception of a new inspector for the fire department. The cost of the requested six firefighters would be $408,000, while the cost for the request six police officers is $464,142.

All in all, several different projects and needs were discussed, including the years-in-the-making plan to upgrade the Civic Center, but there just isn't enough money to go around.

Commissioner Bill Bronson pushed residents to be more open-minded.

"All of these things cost money. And so I hope that somebody down the road will look at this as less of a burden and instead look at this as a necessary infrastructure that helps make our society tick."

For more information on the City Commission and the 2018 Fiscal Year Budget, go to the City of Great Falls website, or directly to the proposed budget.