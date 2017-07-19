Join community members for the 83rd Annual Pet and Doll Parade hosted by the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department!

This year’s theme is “Beach Party.” All children are invited to participate, and it is completely free. Prizes and ribbons are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in each category; there are over 70 categories this year, falling in the pet division, doll division, sport division, circus, cartoon, frontier and more!

This year’s parade will take place on Thursday, July 27th beginning at 7:00 P.M., and travel down Central Avenue. Parents will pick up their children at 8th Street.

Registration forms are available at the Park and Recreation Department, Community Recreation Center, Natatorium Pool, Electric City Water Park, and Jaycee and Water Tower Pools. You can also register the day of in front of the Civic Center from 5:00-6:00 P.M. Judging begins at 6:15 P.M.

For more information, call 771-1265.