Panel: Dakota Access-style protests could become commonplace

In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
There were a lot of numbers discussed Tuesday tonight as city commissioners unanimously approved the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. But there's one number you need to know about: $1.09. That's the net amount your property taxes are going to go up for a home valued at $100,000. This increase will account for both inflation, as well as paying for increasing health insurance premiums for city employees. Also discussed at the meeting was the failure to pay for additional firef...
A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
