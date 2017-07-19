Panel: Dakota Access-style protests could become commonplace - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Panel: Dakota Access-style protests could become commonplace

By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Industry officials say demonstrations like the massive encampment to protest construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota could become commonplace.
    
The opposition by American Indian tribes and others to the recently completed $3.8 billion pipeline was discussed Wednesday at an annual oil industry conference in Bismarck. A panel dissected what was learned from the nearly yearlong protest.
    
Craig Stevens, a spokesman for a pro-pipeline coalition, says opponents "will not rest" and industry officials should "realize these protests are going to happen."
    
He says the oil industry must battle misinformation by opponents, while touting the benefits of such projects.
    
Troy Eid, a former U.S. attorney in Colorado who specializes in Indian law, says tribal consultation is key and something the industry must take "much more seriously."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/19/2017 11:01:45 AM (GMT -6:00)

