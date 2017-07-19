Warden Park Will Get A Tyrannosaurus Rex Statue In August

Warden Park, the area generally known for it’s ginormous flag is getting another big attraction this summer. A dinosaur. More Specifically, a 15 foot tall, 20 feet long Tyrannosaurus Rex is set to land there in the next couple of weeks.

The newest statue is courtesy of Pacific Steel and Anderson Steel. Pacific donated the materials and Anderson put it together.

It was a computer software program that originally got the ball rolling. Folks at Anderson made a 2 foot version of the t-Rex and eventually decided they wanted to go bigger. 3500 pounds bigger. Adding this is just something else Great Falls can be proud of.

“This is our artwork, steel. We can take anything and turn it into anything the customer needs, and what better way to display it than a dinosaur statue that we can give back to the community” says Vice President of Operations Bob Reiman.

Overall the statue costs roughly 15 thousand dollars in man hours and materials. Right now the T-Rex is split in two so they can get him out the door. Then he'll be welded together on site for everyone to enjoy during the first week of August.