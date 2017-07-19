How do Fire investigators know if a fire is human caused

According to Inci-Web there are over ten fires in the state. Seven of them were caused by lightning. Two are unknown and the July Fire is suspected to be caused by humans.

It is the job of the Fire Investigator to determine how each fire is started. We spent the day with The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department to find out what they look for.

There nothing but ashes left of the old barn that burnt down Monday afternoon. Captain David Lee he said, this fire didn't happen on it's own.

"We are looking at more of a human negligent cause I don't expect this fire was intentionally set, "said Lee.

Why does he believe this? He said the evidence told the whole story.

"I don't expect this fire was intentional set because we know people were living in the area," said Lee.

After going through the charred barn, Captain Lee pointed out that evidence showed people had been not only been living in the house, but also possibility cooking in the abandoned area and unintentionally causing the fire.

"We look for areas where there was human activity we look at where the fire had been. the fire had been confined to one area," said Lee.

Lee said witnesses reported seeing people leave the barn before the fire started. But no one has been arrested in connection to the blaze.