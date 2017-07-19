CMR Back on the Gridiron

The Class AA high schools around the state of Montana have their eyes set on August 25. That's when teams play their season openers.

One team that was back at it Wednesday was the Rustlers of C.M. Russell High School.

The Rustlers were out in pads and helmets today to show the coaching staff the progress they've made this offseason.

"We just try to work on the fundamentals and kind of see where kids are going to fit into things," said Rustlers Head Coach Gary Lowry. "we'll know more when we start two-a-days but it's good to see them back and see the work they've done this summer."

CMR will continue their progress throughout the week, as well as teach future Rustlers the basics at this week's youth camp. The Rustlers always play for pride, but they'll also play to defend their remodeled home.

"I'm excited for the new look of the stadium with the new turf," Lowry added. "I told Helena High coach Tony Arntson that if it isn't finished we're playing here on Pride Field so we're not coming to Helena. Hopefully (construction crews) get it done."

Memorial Stadium is not yet completed. Constructions crews are scheduled to have it done by August 25 when CMR hosts Helena High.