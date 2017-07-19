Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times.

During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race.

Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasure State.

The New York Times also reported of Bullock's new federal political action committee called Big Sky Values. He said the PAC will allow him to do some traveling to talk about the successes in Montana that could be influential nationally.

“Progressive successes from expanding health care, to making our campaigns much more transparent, to protecting our clean air and our clean water and bringing folks together in a way that is civil to do so,” said Bullock. “So really this just affords an opportunity to continue the conversation nationally about the good things we have been doing in Montana. It’s nothing about what I might do next. I mean 2020 is a long, long time away.”

Last week at the National Governor's Association, Bullock was formally seated as the Vice Chairman.

Governor Bullock pointed at Wednesday’s signing of criminal justice reform bills as an example of the important work he is focused on in Montana.