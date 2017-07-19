Allergy tips during wildfire season



Running nose, sore throat sometimes asthma can all be smoke induced symptoms that will flare up your allergies, and with all the wildfires throughout the state things seem to be getting worst.



The first thing you want to do is close you windows, by doing that you can keep smoke particles from entering your home.



Second pets we all take our best friends for a walk to get some fresh air but what you don't see is what sticks to them when they are outside.

you want to be sure to give your furry friends a thorough washing when coming in from outdoors.

Lastly the best tip is just stay indoors