Grizzly Bear pictured in Big Belt Mountains

The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported.

This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for a long time, according to FWP. Two other grizzlies were spotted in June. They apparently came down the Teton River, east of Great Falls. The two young bears were later euthanized after preying on livestock.

The organization says in recent years, bears have traveled eastern river corridors in search for natural foods. Wesley Sarmento is set to begin as the new bear management specialist on July 24th out of Conrad.

A reminder to homeowners and visitors staying in bear country is to put away any food or rummage that can attract bears, like bird feeders and garbage, should be put away.