Man facing charges after allegedly contacting police posing as 14-year-old boy on Craigslist

A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online.

According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

The Great Falls Police Department posted an ad as an undercover persona acting as a 14-year-old boy on Craigslist's "men for men" category. After a few days of exchanging emails, someone responded and detectives say it was Hamilton.

Hamilton is accused of asking for pictures from the boy and also asking the child to engage in sexual acts.

He is on probation for a previous sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy and was convicted of criminal endangerment as a result of a plea deal agreement in that case.