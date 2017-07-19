"Saddles & Spurs" with the C.M. Russell Museum

Put your cowboy boots on… it’s time for the “Saddles & Spurs” event, hosted by C.M. Russell Museum!

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 22nd, to commemorate National Day of the Cowboy. Activities include cowboy-themed food, kids’ crafts, music, and artist demonstrations. In addition to all of that, children will create their own painting they can bring home, after getting a bit of inspiration from local artists who will be creating their artwork live during the event.

“Saddles & Spurs” will take place at the C.M. Russell Museum, outside in the sculpture garden. The fun will last from 10:00-2:00 P.M. It is free and open to the public. Regular admission to go inside the museum applies.

Later that evening, author Petrine Day Mitchum will discuss her new book, Hollywood Hoofbeats. The lecture kicks off at 7:00 P.M.; admission is $7/person, free for museum members.

For more information on any of the events taking place, head over to the museum’s website, or call at 727-8787.