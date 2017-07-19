Local QBs Learns From Capital Legends

Capital High School held their "Bruin Quarterback Camp" this week to help young passers develop their game.

Bruins offensive coordinator and QB coach Russell McCarvel says capital has a rich quarterback tradition. Several past Bruin stars helped out with the camp. Coach McCarvel also says quarterbacks in grades five through twelve worked on everything from film study to footwork.

"All the way from kids that we would call advanced that may be just trying to pick up one or two things to younger kids that are just trying to learn some footwork about quarterback play and, so, to see, just in three days, kids get a little bit better is fun and they've also had a good time out here. We've got a group of coaches that are great with kids and know how to work with kids and so that makes it fun also," said coach McCarvel.

"I think we've all improved a lot. Mentally and physically, you know. We worked a lot on mechanics. We learned a lot. There's a lot of very knowledgeable coaches here helping us out so we really appreciate it," said Bruins senior quarterback Matt McGinley.