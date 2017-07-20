Woman sentenced to 20 years in death of boy who was tortured
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the torture and starvation death of a 7-year-old boy.
Forty-five-year-old Etter Hughes was convicted last month of four felonies, including child neglect causing death. Authorities say Trevion Winningham was starved, burned with cigarettes, beaten and whipped with cords. He weighed 44 pounds when he died in November.
Prosecutors say Hughes failed to stop or prevent abuse by 47-year-old Mary Martinez, who has pleaded guilty to repeatedly beating and assaulting the boy. The Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2gO6weM ) Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
Hughes had been in Arkansas with her family last August when she agreed to take Trevion and his 9-year-old brother from their mother to Milwaukee. Hughes and Martinez had met in prison.
Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:40:58 GMT
A 6-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in Great Falls Wednesday evening. According to the Great Falls Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of 29th Street and 2nd Avenue. It is still unclear at this time what led to the accident, or if anyone else was involved. Police tell KFBB while initial reports are vague, scanner traffic indicates non-life threatening injuries, and the incident "sounded minor." We will continue to update you if mor...
A 6-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in Great Falls Wednesday evening. According to the Great Falls Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of 29th Street and 2nd Avenue. It is still unclear at this time what led to the accident, or if anyone else was involved. Police tell KFBB while initial reports are vague, scanner traffic indicates non-life threatening injuries, and the incident "sounded minor." We will continue to update you if mor...
Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:49:32 GMT
The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer. Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported. This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for...
The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer. Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported. This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for...
Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:44:55 GMT
Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...