28 Counties and 5 reservations under drought disaster status

Governor Steve Bullock has issued an executive order declaring a Drought Disaster affecting twenty eight counties and five of the seven Indian reservations in Montana.

We got a hold of the Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney. He is the chair of the Montana Governor's Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee . He said the drought came very quickly and there was hardly any warning signs.

With so many counties affected by the drought the Governor had to issue the disaster alert.

"In order to allow some of these areas to access certain resources to get through this troubling time,"said Cooney.

But what are those resources? We asked Dustin White who is the Tribal Water Resource Director for the Chippewa Cree Tribe. They are one of five reservations that fell under the drought disaster.

" It opens up for federal assistance we were to run out of water the Chippewa Cree tribe would declare a disaster as well. We would submit it to the state of Montana and that would open it up to access the national guard if need be to help haul water with their water trucks," said White.

Dustin said part of that would include delivering cases of water to 600 homes and then get reimbursed up 75 percent by the state .

That community has already been on a water restriction warning for a few weeks. Dustin said it is working.

"We're hopeful we we're able to maintain water," said White.

But that could change at a moment's notice.

"We're basically walking a tight rope here on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation we're one incident away from running out of water," said White.

He said that could be anything from a break in the line to a fire.

The Governor's DWSAC said they are ready to take action when needed protect the welfare of all Montanans.