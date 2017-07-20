Montana State Park's Junior Rangers

One of the best parts about summer is getting out and exploring the world around us. And that's exactly what Montana State Parks offers up out at the First People Buffalo Jump.

Every Thursday through mid August you can head out to Ulm for two hours and learn about Prairie Ecology. Park rangers, like Kaitlin Morgan, cover things like how to know what kind of animals make different tracks, what they eat and where they live. She said it is important to understand where we live, especially for children.

"Just their facing lighting up when they when they see oh that's what that is. We had a couple of kids that were just like those are just birds why do they matter? And I was able to tell them well spread seeds. And just teaching them how we're all interconnected," said Morgan.

The program is geared towards ages nine to 12, However it is free and open to the public. For more information click here