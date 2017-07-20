Hot Summer Nights event coming to Lewistown Friday

Lewistown - There's a new event coming to Lewistown Friday evening. It's called "Hot Summer Nights," and it's a chance for you to get out and explore Lewistown's downtown district.

The Lewistown area Chamber of Commerce is putting on Friday night's event. Organizers say it's a chance for everyone, including those who recently moved to the Lewistown area to get out and see what the area has to offer. More than 12 stores and restaurants on Main St. and nearby streets will be offering specials, including Don's Store, where you can grab some free ice-cream. Some businesses will even set up their shops on the sidewalks.

"There's a lot of new businesses, there's a lot of younger people buying businesses in the area so again, I can't emphasize enough, It's just a celebration of what's happening in Lewistown and that we're headed in the right direction," said Charlie Pfau, organizer.

Hot Summer Nights will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and organizers say the Main St. area will remain open for traffic. There will also be live music from 7:30-10 p.m. Organizers say they hope to do this event every year, on the Friday before the fair starts.