Bringing big game animals back to life

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Hunting is pretty popular here in Montana. Some do it for the sport or for the meat, and others like to see their trophies mounted on walls.but that is a whole other job in itself.

A taxidermist's job is to make animals like deer, elk, even bears look as life like as possible once they've been harvested, but in order to make that happen, it takes a lot of time, training, a skilled eye and of course, lots of patience.

Touching a dead animal's isn't for everyone, but Shawn Dawson isn't phased by it one bit. In fact, he makes a living by working on dead animals and bringing them back to life. 

"What got me into it was an extension of hunting. I love to hunt. I have a passion for hunting and you almost live vicariously through your customers," said Dawson.

Dawson owns Timberland Taxidermy in Great Falls. Not only is he a taxidermist, but he's also been teaching this skill for the past 10 years. 

"I'm the only one in Montana that does one-on-one. Rather than trying to learn by books or video, you're getting hands on, one on one and the feedback is instant," said Dawson.

That's exactly why Sam Lebeau drove 640 miles all the way from Laramie, Wyoming to Shawn's school in Great Falls. She is taking a two week workshop here, learning everything from mounting her hide on a manikin,.to setting the eyes in place and fixing her mistakes along the away.

"And that's the best part is being able to know immediately where you've messed up rather than going down the road and realizing you've been doing it wrong," said Lebeau. 

The key to success in this business may be something as simple as perseverance and paying attention to the finer details. 

"You've got to be stubborn. It's a lot of hard work," said Dawson. 

Dawson says his school is $1500 per week, and he works with everyone from beginners to professionals. He also works with veterans and accepts the GI bill as a form of payment.

His students typically work on animals like deer and elk, but as for the weirdest animal he's ever worked on? Dawson says it was a two-headed calf. 

If you'd like more information about the taxidermy workshops, you can call Timberland Taxidermy at 406-452-8500. 
 

