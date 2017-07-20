Summer Music Series with Great Falls Public Library

A 6-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in Great Falls Wednesday evening. According to the Great Falls Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of 29th Street and 2nd Avenue. It is still unclear at this time what led to the accident, or if anyone else was involved. Police tell KFBB while initial reports are vague, scanner traffic indicates non-life threatening injuries, and the incident "sounded minor." We will continue to update you if mor...

The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer. Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported. This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for...