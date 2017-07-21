A $2 rate increase may be in store for NorthWestern Energy Customers

NorthWestern Energy customers can expect a rate increase after a unanimous vote approved the hike. The 5-0 vote by the Montana Public Service Commission, on Thursday, will allow an increase for natural gas. The raise is projected to be around $2 for customers using 100 therms a month.

Commissioner Roger Koopman, (R-Bozeman), said, "The settlement before us was mostly good, but we discovered a few problems that needed our attention. This commission never feels obligated to approve a settlement, particularly when there is a potential harm to the consumer that we can fix".

A settlement that included consumer advocates was largely accepted and the Commission modified a NWE proposal to fix several gas production fields located in northern Montana into rates paid by customers.

Part of the settlement which would have used the calendar-year 2015 booked value of the gas assets for the rates going into effect next month was rejected. To account for the declining production of the assets over time, the Commission implemented a $1.4 million annual adjustment.

"NorthWestern's gas reserves are depleting at an average rate of 5-6 percent a year. Customers should only be paying for the portion of useful life left in these facilities," said Chairman Brad Johnson, (R-East Helena).

Initially, NWE requested an annual increase of $10.9 million for its natural gas delivery and production services.

NWE acquired gas production fields from Bear Paw in 2012 and 2013, and Battle Creek gas field was acquired in 2010. At that time pending a more thorough examination, interim rates were established by the Commission to allow the utility to recover the fixed costs of the purchase.

"These assets were acquired based on overly optimistic estimates about the price of natural gas in the future. Those forecasts turned out to be wring and now consumers are on the hook for the difference," said Vice-chairman Kavulla, (R-Great Falls).

Concerns were raised during a hearing in May that the two fields were not performing well in the market. In 2015, the gas fields cost consumers nearly double what the same quantity of gas purchased from the open market would have cost and in 2016, it cost consumers more than three times much as the cost of gas purchased from the open market.

The Commission agreed that disallowing cost recovery for the facilities would be overly punitive to the utility, even though individual commissioners expressed concern that consumers were overpaying for gas produced by NWE.

Commissioner Bob Lake, (R-Hamilton), said, "At the time, these facilities looked like a good deal for customers. NorthWestern made a good faith investment and pulling the rug out from under them now simply wouldn't be fair."

Within 10 days of a final order in the docket, parties have the opportunity to object the Commission's modification. If no objections are received, the increase will be effective on Sept. 1, 2017.